362,171 Shares in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 362,171 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.25% of Grupo Financiero Galicia as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,718.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.58 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

