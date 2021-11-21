3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,883 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,711 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of 3D Systems worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 172.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DDD opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DDD shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,287.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

