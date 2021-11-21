$4.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce sales of $4.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.40 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $19.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,965. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

