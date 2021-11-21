$40.54 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce sales of $40.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.98 million to $42.10 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $36.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $143.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.57 million to $144.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $182.99 million, with estimates ranging from $179.55 million to $185.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.67. 575,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,003. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.72. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,957 shares of company stock worth $3,115,132. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

