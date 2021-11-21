$446.24 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to report sales of $446.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $450.82 million. Lumentum reported sales of $478.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,284 shares of company stock worth $5,101,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $79,327,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $32,429,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

