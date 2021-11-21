46,283 Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 6,141.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $363.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

