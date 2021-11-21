4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $82,077.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $82,077.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.00219114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00087842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011456 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

