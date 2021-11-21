$5.11 EPS Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $10.27. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $14.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $41.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.15 to $48.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $52.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $65.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,252,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,676.57 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,402.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,397.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

