5,399 Shares in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Source Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Source Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Source Capital by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Source Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Source Capital in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.