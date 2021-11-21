$543.47 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report $543.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.30 million and the highest is $548.86 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $383.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.14. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $116.89 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.33.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

