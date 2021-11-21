$543.47 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report $543.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.30 million and the highest is $548.86 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $383.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.14. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $116.89 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.33.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.