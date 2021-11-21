$58.38 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will post sales of $58.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.73 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $30.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $203.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $203.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $253.52 million, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $263.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. 384,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,340. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.49 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $121,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,876.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $316,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,444.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,184 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

