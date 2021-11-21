$58.87 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce sales of $58.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $57.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $37.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $209.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.18 million to $214.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $268.12 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $314.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $29,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 794,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,408. The stock has a market cap of $575.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

