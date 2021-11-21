5,954 Shares in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIC opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

