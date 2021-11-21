6,439 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 576.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 394.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,981 shares of company stock worth $643,600 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

