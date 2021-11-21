$68.79 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report sales of $68.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the highest is $74.30 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $15.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $119.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $125.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $337.37 million, with estimates ranging from $316.77 million to $369.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 551,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,224. The firm has a market cap of $264.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

