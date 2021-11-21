6,986 Shares in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 285.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 91,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $284.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.