$736.45 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report $736.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $726.16 million to $750.40 million. Stantec reported sales of $661.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stantec.
Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 148,275 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
NYSE STN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 44,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,501. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.92. Stantec has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
