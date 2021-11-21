$76.06 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report $76.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.90 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $72.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $303.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $303.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $298.83 million, with estimates ranging from $292.26 million to $305.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

BRKL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 338,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,932. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

