$801.25 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post sales of $801.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $787.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $821.60 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $496.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FRG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.08. 120,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,360. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

