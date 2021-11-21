$808.93 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce sales of $808.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $812.00 million and the lowest is $806.44 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $784.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,168. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

