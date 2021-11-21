8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,426 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in 8X8 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 93.0% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 729,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT opened at $20.57 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

