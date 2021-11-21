94,080 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 64.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after buying an additional 767,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 125.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 592,270 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 94.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after buying an additional 348,008 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,967. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

