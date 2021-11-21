95,000 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,712,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 467,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 446,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 373,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

EBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 48.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.