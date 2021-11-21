$96.39 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to post $96.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.25 million and the lowest is $95.95 million. EverQuote reported sales of $97.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $412.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $429.43 million, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $434.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVER. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin bought 47,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $669,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $627,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 170,122 shares of company stock worth $2,665,310 and sold 33,790 shares worth $669,063. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 618,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.11.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

