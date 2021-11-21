A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $761.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $114,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $4,994,043. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

