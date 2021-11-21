AAC Clyde Space (OTC:ACCMF) Now Covered by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of AAC Clyde Space (OTC:ACCMF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
ACCMF stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. AAC Clyde Space has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.51.
