Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 422,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $13.79 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $844.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

