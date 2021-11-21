Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Acme United were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the second quarter worth $631,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the second quarter worth $320,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the second quarter worth $236,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Acme United Profile

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

