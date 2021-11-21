Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,578,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,301,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.18. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $117.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

