Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

