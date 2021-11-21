Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,215 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 37,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 30,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in International Paper by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 51,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

