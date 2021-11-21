Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.