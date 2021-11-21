Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.03. The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $191.85 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

