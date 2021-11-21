Adrian Mcdermott Sells 837 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60.

Shares of ZEN opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Zendesk by 109.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Zendesk by 7.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after acquiring an additional 505,630 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 15.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after acquiring an additional 365,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zendesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,992,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter worth approximately $317,846,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

