ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in October

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the October 14th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 179.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ADVOF opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

