Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. Aethlon Medical posted sales of $630,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $95.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $2.64 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $40.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.