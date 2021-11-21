Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Agile Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGGRU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter worth about $277,000.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

