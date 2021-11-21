Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.53.

NYSE:ADC opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

