AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 372,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.