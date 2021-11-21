AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 372,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11.
About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
