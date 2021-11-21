Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of ALRN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

