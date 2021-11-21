Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.