Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

