Akash Network Hits Market Cap of $261.56 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00003899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $261.56 million and $1.33 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00069557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00075864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.13 or 0.07277051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,656.17 or 0.99564036 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00027207 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.