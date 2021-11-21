Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.86.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,778 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,719. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

