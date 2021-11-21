Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,298. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.63 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

