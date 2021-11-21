Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.85.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

