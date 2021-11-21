Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $200.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $230.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.85.
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $140.34 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $280.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $187.18.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
