Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $200.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $230.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.85.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $140.34 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $280.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $187.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.