Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,104 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

