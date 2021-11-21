Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $345.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $960.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

