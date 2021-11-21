Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Shares of MCD opened at $251.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.09. The company has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

