Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

